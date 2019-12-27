Local shelter wants domestic abuse victims to know there is hope for them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A shelter run by the Sojourner House is roughly 80% full because domestic violence crimes can increase during the holidays.

The holidays are joyous, but some people are just trying to keep it together while worrying about abuse.

“We sometimes think that it’s just violence — the hitting, the slapping and the kicking — but it’s so much more,” said Linda Turnage, a victims’ advocate. “It begins in the mind.”

That may include someone telling you what you can or can’t do or withholding finances.

National statistics show violence against women in their own homes is the most common and least reported crime in the United States.

“You can’t know that there’s hope unless they know there’s a place for hope. We are that place,” Turnage said.

The Compass Sojourner House has a domestic violence program to help victims. It can provide the key information and tell you about important benefits to breaking away.

“It takes money, it takes resources and a lot of times, our victims don’t have that,” Turnage said.

Sojourner House has partners and services to help people find a better situation.

The time from Thanksgiving to the New Year can be more difficult than usual for someone facing domestic abuse.

“We have a lot of success stories,” Turnage said. “So there is hope. No one has to stay in an abusive, domestic violence situation but they have to know that there is hope for them.”

Sojourner House has a 24-hour phone line you can call — 330-747-4040. You can also visit its website for more information.