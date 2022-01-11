VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is celebrating the late actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The organization is hosting “Bingo with Betty” Monday night.

CEO Lori Shandor says they came up with the idea as part of the Betty White Challenge to honor her love of animals and celebrate the woman she was while supporting the Animal Welfare League.

The event includes a Betty White costume contest, cheesecake and coffee, auctions, a 50/50 raffle and of course, bingo.

First News This Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears will be the event’s bingo number caller.

Shandor said she’s hoping this event with help sustain them through the year.

“Betty White was a lifelong animal lover and so all of the proceeds for the evening are going to stay here with Animal Welfare League to help us in the work that we do throughout the year,” she said.

There are still tickets available for Bingo with Betty. They are being sold in groups of four and eight. Just give the Animal Welfare League a call at 330-539-5300 if you’d like to buy some.