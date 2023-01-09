YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheriff’s offices in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are getting updated equipment to help register sex offenders.

All 88 counties in Ohio have been provided with new cameras, according to Ohio Attorney General David Yost. And those who asked for it will be getting new computers to process sex offender registrations.

The new software is backed by the Sex Offender Registry Notification System (SORN), which is accessed through the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Yost said a lot of the equipment across Ohios’ sheriff’s departments was outdated.

In total, $384,283 in upgrades have been made to the registration system, which provides information that is used and shared with policing agencies nationwide.

To search for sex offenders in your area, or by name, go to the attorney general’s webpage.