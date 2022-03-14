YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation unveiled the new Schwebel Family Foundation Wing at Heritage Manor on Gypsy Lane Monday afternoon.

They opened the doors to donors to see Phase 1 of their three-phase project.

The $2.2 million investment includes 12 more rooms. This first phase puts them on their way to giving residents their own room and bathroom.

The Schwebel Family had one of the highest donations, and one member said this was an investment in the community and that it’s great to see the project come to fruition.

“I think it’s incredibly important to have this facility here and to be part of the future of this community. By making this a state-of-the-art facility adding in maybe some new things and some new ways is just incredibly important to the future of Youngstown,” said member Samie Winick.

“We learned through the pandemic that putting multiple people in one room is not the best practice, so we wanted to move away from co-habiting multiple individuals in one room, and we’ve since adopted one room, one resident model,” said Senior Services Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Executive Director Eric Murray.

Next, they will continue to expand their rehabilitation area and then they will look at renovating the interior of Heritage Manor into completely private rooms and bathrooms.