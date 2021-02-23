Local senator to appear on CBS This Morning to talk about what led up to Capitol riots

Sen. Rob Portman is expected to talk about the nature of the intelligence leading up to the riot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman will be interviewed on CBS This Morning on Wednesday to talk about the Capitol riots.

Portman will be focusing on the intelligence leading up to the attack as well as the delay in calling in the National Guard to aid Capitol police.

The senator is also expected to detail his expectations in terms of more charges to be faced for Pentagon and military intelligence and if criminal charges should be filed against President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot.

