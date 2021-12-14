LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, we reported that a second-grader from Liberty was collecting pop tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Today, we checked in to see how it was going.

Eight-year-old Ariana Centrella showed us just some of the pop tabs she has collected. She estimates she has millions of tabs by now.

People from the local community, and some from as far away as West Virginia, have even dropped off tabs at the school to help with her collection.

She has even received letters from state Sen. Sandra O’Brien and Probate Judge James Fredericka commending her for her work.

Centrella plans to drop off the tabs she has collected so far at the Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get this much that I’d be on the news but look at me now,” she said.

Centrella has previously collected pop tabs and raised money through her lemonade stand to benefit the Hearing Impaired Kids Endowment.