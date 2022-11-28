YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley school districts will share in a $57.8 million grant to make their buildings safer.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the money will be used for new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

The money is part of the K-12 School Safety Grant Program and includes the following schools:

Academy for Urban Scholars (Mahoning) – $100,000

Akiva Academy )Mahoning) – $100,000

Austintown Local Schools (Mahoning) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools)

Bristol Local Schools (Trumbull) – $62,500 for the high school

Brookfield Local Schools (Trumbull) – $221,466 ($73,822 each for the elementary, middle and high schools

Canfield Local Schools (Mahoning) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for Canfield Village Middle School, C.H. Campbell Elementary, Canfield High School and Hilltop Elementary)

Cardinal Mooney High School (Mahoning) – $98,071

East Palestine City Schools (Columbiana) – $176,069 ($97,744 for the high school and $78,325 for the middle school)

Girard City Schools (Trumbull) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for the elementary, intermediate junior high and senior high schools)

Holy Family School (Mahoning) – $71,000

Jackson-Milton Middle School (Mahoning) – $50,000

JFK lower and upper campus (Trumbull) – $70,000 for lower campus and $46,000 for upper campus)

Lakeview High School (Trumbull) – $46,700

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (Mahoning) – $99,084

Poland Local Schools (Mahoning) – $150,000 ($50,000 each for the elementary, middle and high schools

River Gate High School (Mahoning) – $25,500

Sebring Local Schools (Mahoning) – $130,840 ($44,564 for the elementary school and $86,276 for the junior/senior high school)

St. Christine School (Mahoning) – $100,000

Southern Local Schools (Columbiana) – $200,000 ($100,000 for the elementary school and $100,000 for the junior/senior high school)

South Side Academy (Mahoning) – $25,500

St. Joseph the Provider (Mahoning) – $100,000

St. Nicholas School (Mahoning) – $100,000

The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley (Mahoning) – $100,000

Trumbull Career and Technical Center (Trumbull) – $86,000

Ursuline High School (Mahoning) – $100,000

Utica Shale Academy of Ohio (Columbiana) – $98,830

Valley Christian Schools (Mahoning) – $100,000

Valley STEM+ME2 Academy (Mahoning) – $48,792

Victory Christian School (Trumbull) – $100,000

Western Reserve Schools (Mahoning) – $154,587 ($90,685 for the elementary school and $63,902 for the high school)

Youngstown City School District (Mahoning) – $700,000 ($50,000 each for Chaney High School, Chaney Middle School East Middle School, MLK Elementary, Paul C. Bunn Elementary, Wilson Alternative School and Youngstown Rayne Early College and $100,000 each for Kirkmere Elementary, Taft Elementary and Volney Rogers Elementary)

Governor DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Center in 2019 to assist local schools, colleges and universities, and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a holistic, solutions-based approach to improving school safety.