YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) welcomed new investments for clean school buses for six school districts across Ohio, including three in the Mahoning Valley.

According to a press release, the clean bus fleets will improve air quality for Ohio kids by reducing pollution, while creating good-paying jobs and growing the economy.

Local school districts districts receiving buses include:

Youngstown City will receive 15 buses

Campbell City will receive 1 bus

Struthers City will receive 1 bus

The investment will allow these school districts to replace existing buses with zero-emission and low-emission models. This investment was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“By investing in electric and alternatively-fueled buses, we can help reduce and even eliminate harmful pollution linked to higher asthma rates in kids. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re taking concrete action to make sure our kids are breathing clean air while heading to school – while creating jobs and growing our economy,” Brown said.

Elsewhere across Ohio, Euclid City, Cincinnati Public Schools, and Mt. Healthy City school districts will receive a combined 32 clean buses.

The law allows for $1 billion nationwide for the program which helps selectees purchase over 2,700 clean school buses in 280 school districts serving over 7 million students across 37 states, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website.