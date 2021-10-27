Local schools see effects of teacher shortage

(WKBN) – A national issue is affecting local schools.

Schools across the country are being affected by a teacher shortage. Districts are also in need of substitute teachers.

An administrator from Trumbull County tells us the problem isn’t new, and it’s been ongoing for years. She says one of the reasons behind it is not enough people getting into the field.

“In the past 10 years, enrollment in education programs in the state of Ohio has decreased by almost 50%, I think the number is 47%, so certainly if you cut the number of graduates in half you know we are going to have less teachers,” said Carlotta Sheets, human resources supervisor for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

Sheets says Trumbull County has 20 school districts and each district has its own unique circumstances, but she says the issue is affecting schools all over the country.

“It’s a calling to be a teacher and if we can encourage more students to go into the education field, that certainly would help us to find full-time teachers,” Sheets said.

Stambaugh Charter Academy in Youngstown has seen the effects. The school currently has 12 job postings listed online.

A spokesperson for the school sent us the following statement.

Our school is feeling the effects of the teacher shortage like other schools in the community and across the country. Every day, our leadership team reviews the teacher needs. Openings are filled with administrative staff and substitute teachers. The school has four deans that are able to step into a classroom to teach when needed. The leadership team and staff work together to ensure the standards for a quality education for students is maintained. Recruiting for new teachers is on-going. The school extends its candidate pool as broad as possible. This allows us to attract the largest number of candidates to find the most qualified educators for our scholars. The leadership team has increased its recruitment efforts in several ways in an effort to fill its open positions.

First News was able to come across more job postings for other local schools such as Summit Academy and Valley Christian Schools.

Sheets believes recruiting more people to become teachers would help the issue, but that will take some time.

She says her organization does assist people looking to get into the teaching field and anyone interested can find out more by heading to their website, www.trumbullesc.org.