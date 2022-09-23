(WKBN) – At least three local school districts were involved in a statewide swatting hoax, local police confirm.

The hoax led to a lockdown of one of the schools in Mahoning County. WKBN is not naming the schools involved at this time so as not to encourage copycat behavior.

Meanwhile, several false threats of an active shooter situation were made at schools in other areas across the state and in other parts of the country.

WKBN’s sister stations, WJW, WDTN and WCMH, reported that schools in their areas were the subject of the threats.

According to the Newark Division of Police Facebook page, “It appears that this was part of a statewide series of bogus phone calls.”

The Ohio School Safety Center issued a statement to WJW on Friday afternoon, saying it is aware of the threats made to schools across the U.S. and in Ohio this week.

“The OSSC is actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center as well as schools and local law enforcement to support their efforts in the investigation of these threats.

While some of the threats have been determined to be false through law enforcement investigation, the OSSC takes all threats to schools seriously and recommends that schools and first responders do the same.”

Check back here for updates on this developing story.