HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Howland Local School District have another option to get the books they want to read.

The Howland Schools PTO donated two book vending machines to the elementary schools. They are located at Howland Glen Primary and H.C. Mines elementary schools.

The cost was over $11,000. The money was raised during the PTO’s annual fall fundraiser and Parents Night Out event.

“It’s a great visual example of how important our fundraisers are,” said PTO Executive Board President Angela Stefurak.

The vending machines will help encourage reading through recognition of academic performance and personal achievements, according to the PTO.

“One classroom might use a reading log, while another classroom is working towards good behavior or character,” said Howland Glen Principal Travis Roth. “Either way, students will work hard to earn that reward and that kind of work ethic is contagious. Our PTO does amazing things every year for our students and staff. I can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”