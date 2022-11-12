NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army began their Red Kettle Kick-Off Saturday.

It was at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Champion, Lebrae and Lakeview Schools are competing for best decorated kettle in one of the 12 days of Christmas themes.

People are encouraged to stop by and vote on their favorite kettle!

This is all to raise funds for the community during this Holiday Season.

“All the funds for the Salvation Army that is donated thru the kettles stays in our community to turn around and help your neighbor. I mean you never know who is going to be that person who needs that help,” said Captain Christopher Williams of the Salvation Army in Warren.

Red Kettles can be found throughout the community. You can donate to a red kettle through Christmas Eve.