Local schools compete in robotics competition at MCCTC

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local schools competed in a robotics competition at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center Saturday.

The schools competed to see which robot could complete tasks the fastest.

Robots are designed, built, programmed and operated solely by the students.

Through an elimination style competition, two advance to the state competition.

Additional state qualifiers are selected based on excellence, design and skill.

“There’s so many possibilites for the kids leaving this knowing the teamwork that’s involved–building the robots, the programming that’s involved in it–so the kids leave here and get so much into it,” said MCCTC Engineering Instructor Walter Baber.

A total of 55 teams competed in Saturday’s event.

The state competition will be held in March.