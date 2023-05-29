LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After Lordstown’s Memorial Day service, the Schoolhouse Museum opened for people to visit.

The Lordstown Historical Society preserves the schoolhouse and the history of it for the village and the schools. It’s nestled next to the fire station on Salt Springs Road.

The one-room schoolhouse shows how education in the village has changed since 1830. Seven one-room schoolhouses once existed in Lordstown.

The building still has its original floors and over the years it’s been used as a school, a home, a craft store and now a museum.