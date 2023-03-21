NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools is currently without a permanent student resource officer.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, the district says it was a miscommunication. But village leadership say the interim Superintendent Justin Christopher failed to notify the board of education about a rate increase for an SRO officer.

Before the Newton Falls police department’s disbandment in January, the village of Newton Falls was still paying the benefits package. Now, the school district is responsible.

“The village seemed to believe there was a verbal agreement that we would pay higher cost of SRO however that was never agreed,” Christopher said in a statement to First News

However, Newton Falls city manager Pam Priddy provided First News with emails that show the village did tell the Christopher about the rate increase

“I feel like he dropped the ball and did not present it to his school board,” Priddy said. “I’m not responsible for the school district — I’m responsible for the village of Newton Falls.”

Trumbull County’s sheriff deputies are patrolling campus with periodic walk-throughs.

Newton Falls School Board will meet this Wednesday at 7p.m. at the elementary middle school building to discuss situation regarding the student resource officer.