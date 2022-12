HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local school district has won a popular art contest.

The 2022 winner of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4’s Paint-the-Plow contest is Hubbard Schools.

The program encourages community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snow plows.

The snow plow that receives the most “likes” on ODOT’s Facebook wins, and Hubbard received a winning 2,100 likes.