(WKBN) – The Shenango Area School District welcomed back its superintendent this week.



Dr. Michael Schreck and his son Aiden were in a three-vehicle crash with a semi-truck on Route 422 in Slippery Rock last April. Both were hospitalized, and Schreck was in critical condition at first.

Schreck had been on medical leave since the crash.

Last year, schools in the area rallied together during the superintendent’s recovery. Students and faculty wore blue and yellow, representing the Shenango Area School District’s colors.

They also helped raise money by hosting a t-shirt fundraiser.