NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in six years, a date has been set for the Niles City Schools to again be released from fiscal emergency.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen says the release date is Jan. 27 and that she didn’t know how the release would occur.

There will be more information forthcoming.

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber told WKBN in August that he likes to do fiscal emergency release announcements in person, so it’s possible he’ll attend some kind of event.

Niles Schools have been in fiscal watch or fiscal emergency every year since 2003 except for three years between 2016 and 2019.