HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Schools and the City of Hubbard Police Department have joined forces to launch the “Arrive Safe” campaign, aimed at reducing careless driving and increasing the safety of students who ride school buses.

In recent months, both the school district and police department have noted a growing number of drivers who do not adhere to school buses’ lights and stop signs. The department stated that this poses a significant threat to the safety of students who rely on school buses to transport them to and from school.

As part of the campaign, police officers will ride school buses at random times to monitor drivers’ behavior. If a driver is caught violating the law, the officer on the bus will radio a patrol car to initiate a traffic stop.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously, and we’re thrilled to partner with the City of Hubbard Police Department to launch this campaign,” said Raymond Soloman, Superintendent of Hubbard Schools.



The “Arrive Safe” campaign is part of a broader effort by the City of Hubbard Police Department to promote safe driving in the community.

“We’re committed to keeping our roads safe, and we’re excited to partner with Hubbard Schools to achieve this goal,” said City of Hubbard Police Sergeant Chris Moffitt. “We encourage all drivers to be extra cautious when driving near school buses and to follow the law at all times. We all have a role to play in ensuring the safety of our community, and we’re confident that this campaign will make a real difference.”

The “Arrive Safe” campaign is set to begin immediately, and both Hubbard Schools and the City of Hubbard Police Department are urging all drivers to be extra cautious when driving near school buses.