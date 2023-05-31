CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Campbell City School district announced its participation in the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch program.

Under the Seamless Summer Option, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 years and younger at the following locations, dates and times:

Campbell Memorial High School – From June 6 through July 27

Breakfast 7-10 a.m.

Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Campbell Elementary Middle School – From June 6 through August 11

Breakfast 8-9 a.m.

Lunch 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center – From June 12 through August 11

Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The program is open to anyone 18 or younger, regardless of where they attend school. For those over 18, they can purchase a meal for $4.90.