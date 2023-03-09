WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools canceled classes Thursday following the death of their athletic director.

Don Elliott was a 1983 graduate of Wellsville Schools and was employed by the district for 34 years. He served as athletic director, teacher and coach.

Superintendent Richard Bereschik posted on the school’s Facebook page saying, “He {Don} led with kindness and compassion and his dedication to our students was unmatched. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Karen and the Elliott family.”

Counselors will be available at all district schools tomorrow for students and staff.