LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Exempted Village Schools superintendent Joe Siefke told WKBN that school will be closed throughout the district Thursday, April 28, 2022

This is due to mechanical heating issues at the school.

Siefke said that he is unsure of why the school lost heat.

Siefke said that Ohio Edison is investigating the situation.

He said that he anticipates the issues to be resolved by the end of the day.