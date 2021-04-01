Local school looking to gauge interest in on-site COVID vaccine clinic

The district is anticipating hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic as early as mid-April

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District is looking to see how many parents would be interested in having their child vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district is anticipating hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic as early as mid-April.

They want to see how many Warren G. Harding Families would be interested in having their child ages 16-18 vaccinated.

They’re asking parents to complete an interest survey by Tuesday.

So far, 64 parents have already expressed interest.

“It’s really important that we put this out there. We’re starting to have some end-of-the-year activities such as our intention of having an in-person prom and having an in-person graduation ceremony, so we think with this being another layer of precaution for our students and for their families, it’s just another benefit we could offer,” said Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

Chiaro says there are about 600 students who would be eligible to receive the vaccine at the time of the clinic. Parents would need to be present.