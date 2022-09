BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)- West Branch Local Schools is hosting a Back-2-School Bash for students, their families and supporters.

It’s Friday night before the home football game.

It will take place between the high school and the football stadium. It starts at 4:30 p.m., ends at 6:30 p.m. and it is free.

They will have food, games, face painting and more.

Following the Bash, elementary students will join the cheerleaders in welcoming the Warriors to the field when they take on Ridgewood.