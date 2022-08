EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Beaver Local schools is hosting its Back-to-School bash again after taking a break that last few years.

There will be food, fun and free school supplies! It goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school.

There’s also going to be an open house for elementary students from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

and middle schoolers going later into the night from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ipad distribution for grades 6 through 12 goes from noon to 6 p.m.