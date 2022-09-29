YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Potential Development is not just a school, but a place where students living with autism can gain the support and one-on-one attention to help them reach their goals in life.

Potential Development was founded in 1953. It caters to children from preschool to 12th grade who have autism.

“Every student with autism is different, and to really be able to take the time and work one-on-one with them to figure out what their triggers are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and just build on those,” said Paul Garchar, CEO of Potential Development.

Garchar says they have classrooms for kids that cater to their needs, being able to support kids on all ends of the spectrum.

The school currently has right under 250 students and welcomes others to join.

The program allows students to visit and volunteer at local businesses and nonprofits. It teaches them job skills that will help them succeed in their life beyond high school.

Thursday, dozens gathered to show their support for the nonprofit by attending the 8th Annual Trivia with a Twist fundraising event at the Lake Club in Poland.

“It’s a great fundraising event, it’s a lot of fun. It’s gonna raise some good money for our schools,” Garchar said.

Garchar said if anyone is interested in touring the school to see if it’s a good fit for their child, they can contact the school online.