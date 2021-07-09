Local school for children with autism graduates largest senior class in history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten seniors graduated from Potential Development and received their diplomas Friday morning.

The ceremony was held at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park.

Immediate family and limited faculty members were invited to celebrate the graduates.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Garchar conducted the ceremony and awarded each senior their diploma.

“This group really has done some great things,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot, not just personally in their home lives, and they’ve overcome that and pulled together. Did the work that they needed to do to get their diploma and, again, it’s just a great day to celebrate all those accomplishments.”

All of the students were excited to graduate.

Many of them are off to the workforce or higher education.

This was the largest graduating class since the school expanded to include a high school curriculum in 2013.

Potential Development is a nonprofit organization operating as a charter school, working with parents to give children with autism the best chance at a productive life.