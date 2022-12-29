NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A letter was sent home Thursday to Newton Falls parents and community members informing them of flooding inside the school as a result of a sprinkler system freezing and bursting.

Sent by Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher, the letter states more than 90% of the high school wing of the building experienced 2-3 inches of flooding, causing significant water damage to the gymnasium and offices.

The Newton Falls Joint Fire District turned off the water in the building and a disaster restoration company began managing the damage.

Due to the damage, all basketball home games are being relocated. A list of the new locations can be found on Newton Falls’ school website.