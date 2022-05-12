YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Culture and partnerships were on display Thursday at St. Christine.

The 7th grade students had International Day where each child could celebrate their nationality and share it with others.

Each student contributed one food item that related to their nationality. They were paired in groups to decorate and prepare their stations.

It was a learning experience, as the students found out how diverse they were, and learned more about their classmates.

“Just giving them the opportunity to talk to each other to find out a little about each other’s nationalities and find something out different. Because a lot of them have been together since preschool and they’re able to find something new out by doing this,” said teacher Jennifer Dilisio.

At least nine nationalities were represented. Each student brought enough of a native dish to serve 30 people.