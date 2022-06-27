HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Local Schools will unveil proposed architectural plans for its fine and performing arts center this week.

The plans will be unveiled on Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. during the regular board meeting.

The meeting will be held at Howland’s administration building, 8200 South St. SE.

During the board meeting, architects Baker Bednar Snyder & Associates will speak on the design they’ve been working on for months.

The design will connect the existing Howland High School activities wing to the new fine arts and performing arts center.