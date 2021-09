HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Starting tomorrow, another school is issuing a mask mandate.

Students and staff in preschool through grade 12 at United Local Schools in Columbiana County will have to wear a mask.

The district says as of Friday, they have 20 COVID-19 cases and 140 students are in quarantine.

The district plans to reevaluate the policy every two weeks.