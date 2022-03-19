YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in Mahoning Valley had another opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, along with learning other important health matters.

The Youngstown City School District held a wellness fair and vaccine clinic Saturday afternoon at the Choffin Career Center.

The fair offered the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 through 17, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and over.

The fair also provided blood pressure checks, weight management and BMI screenings.

“Really try to work on families that haven’t been able to go throughout the week to get their vaccination for their kids,” said Youngstown City Health District commissioner Erin Bishop.

The Youngstown City Health District, the City of Youngstown, Lifeguard Academy, QuikMed Urgent Care and the the school district’s YOU Care Clinic also partnered with the school district for the event.