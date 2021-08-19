Local school district faces shortage of title teachers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first day of school is coming fast, and one program which helps students out needs a little assistance of its own.

Cassie Thornton, a teacher in Boardman, is doing her homework now for her first day of class. She knows her role will be different this year.

“I’m so excited. I have my own classroom. I can’t wait to work with my students, work with the same staff, but have a new experience with them,” Thornton said.

Thornton was a title teacher last year and helped Boardman students who had fallen behind. She liked the flexibility and shorter days after graduating from YSU.

“It was very good pay for not as much a stressful full-time job,” Thornton said.

This year, she’ll be an intervention specialist at Robinwood Elementary.

Boardman is one district facing a shortage of title teachers. The position is federally funded and designed to help students who need some extra help understanding math, science or reading.

“We do everything we can to get students on grade level, because if a student’s behind, the material they’re being presented at grade level is a challenge for those students,” said Boardman’s director of instruction Jared Cardillo.

Title teachers need a teaching certificate. The position can be a great way for a young person to start in the classroom, or a retired teacher to still be involved in education.

“No matter what the situation is at hand you’re always going to have students that have gaps that need to be filled so they can be successful,” said Kristin Conroy of Boardman Schools.

It’s also a great way to learn a school district, the school and students.

“I’m just excited for the school year,” Thornton said.

Title teachers are most common in younger classrooms.

To learn more about title teaching, call any school district. Those interested in being a title teacher at Boardman can call the department of instruction at 330-726-3412.