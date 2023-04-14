LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A local school district is closed Friday after a concerning threat, according to a school spokesperson.

Labrae Local Schools district received a threat and closed Friday morning “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Anthony Calderone.

School officials are not releasing any more information at this time, but say the safety of students and staff is the top priority.

Police are investigating.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.