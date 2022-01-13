VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews High School choir was invited to perform the National Anthem at the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Choir teacher, Grace Jerasa, prepared and accompanied the students to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“As soon as I asked the students if they were interested in singing at the game, they were all in. Singing the National Anthem is not an easy task, especially in front of a very large crowd. None of them had ever done anything like this before. They worked very hard to prepare and performed very well. They were perfect representatives of Mathews, and I’m incredibly proud of them,” Jerasa said.

Mathews Board of Education Vice President Ken Wallace was in attendance at the Cavs game and got to witness the choir’s performance.

“I had no idea our choir was there to perform. When the public address announcer asked the crowd to stand for the National Anthem as performed by the Mathews Choir, my son and I looked at each other and then at the jumbotron. We saw students with Mathews shirts and then we knew this was real. What a great experience for our students to be on the big stage,” said Wallace.

The following students participated in the performance: Anastasia Boles, Joshua Bradley, Summer Davis, Grady Garrett, Nixon Gooch, Payton Hopkinson, Thaddeus Jewell, Mason Kyle, Cassandra Miller, Jade Pabon, Lorie Taylor, Fox Vanderveen, Rachel Woodyard and Rhyan Zelaya-Smith.