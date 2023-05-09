VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over in Vienna, Baker Elementary School is celebrating its love for reading with therapy dogs.

Tuesday afternoon, students got a special visit from some PAWS Therapy Team pups.

Students in one classroom got to meet Desi, a 6-year-old mini Goldendoodle. They got to pet her and learn all about therapy dogs while inspiring a love of reading and learning.

“They’re just trained to be affectionate and they just make people feel better. So that’s our main goal is just to go around, and sometimes it’s a crisis that we visit. Yesterday, we did a crisis visit where a student had passed away from cancer,” said Larry Davis with PAWS Therapy Team.

Davis says he loves watching the children’s faces light up when they meet the therapy dogs.