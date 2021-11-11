Local school board member receives Ohio association’s highest honor

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool school board member is the recipient of the Ohio School Boards Association’s highest honor.

Larry Walton was recognized as a 2021 All-Ohio School Board member.

Each year, five representatives from the OSBA’s five regions — Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest — are selected to the All-Ohio School Board.

The award honors school board members for their service and dedication to public education.

Walton represents the Northeast region and is in his 16th year on the East Liverpool City Schools’ board.

A press release stated that Walton is most proud of “working on free lunches for district students in kindergarten through seventh grade, which took less than a year to implement” and “working with fellow board members to improve our district.”

He also was recently re-elected for another four-year term.