Local sailor’s latest adventure from Ohio to Ireland takes unexpected turn

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, we introduced you to a man from Poland who was getting ready to set sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland.

Unfortunately, Ed Holmes did not make it to his destination.

A relative tells us he managed to sail as far as Van Buren Point, New York, about halfway between Erie and Buffalo, when his boat got caught up on some rocks and started taking on water.

The 83-year-old, who was sailing alone, swam to shore. Someone on land then called the Coast Guard, who came and towed his boat.

We’re told Holmes was not hurt, just deeply disappointed.