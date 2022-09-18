SHENANGO VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – Runners in the Shenango Valley are invited to Buhl Park for a run to honor Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered after going on her morning run.

Those here at home are lacing up to finish her run.

The event was created by those in the community who go on their daily walks and runs.

They wanted to host an event reminding everyone they shouldn’t feel afraid to exercise no matter the person’s age or gender.

Everyone is invited to this free event.

Cycle Life Studio alongside Buhl Park and AWARE put the run together.

Though no one should feel fear, there are some simple things to remember to keep yourself safe.

According to Road Runners Club of America, they recommend these things: