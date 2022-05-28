SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Robotics team just returned from a big competition where students were able to put their skills to the test against students from around the world.

Last weekend the team competed in the Razorback Invitational Open in Arkansas.

“It’s always so much fun getting to meet people that are interested in the same things as you from all around the world. And so, we always really enjoy competing in these different kinds of competitions,” said Katelyn Powell, a 7th grader on the team.

The Sharon Robotics Team competed with over 80 teams.

They received first place in Core Values, first place with their Alliance Pit Design and 13th overall with their robot performance score.

Their teacher and coach Dave Tomko was also inducted into their Mentor Hall of Fame.

Robotics are a big part of the Sharon City School District.

They start as early as elementary school teaching children the foundations of robotics with Legos in The FIRST Robotics Program.

The students shared how excited they are for what is to come next year.