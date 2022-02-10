YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The world supply of coffee beans is the lowest it’s been in decades.

Garrett Czarnecki manages both the Havana House and Youngstown Coffee Company and has noticed a price increase.

“When we first started this back in about 2017, coffee futures were probably around 99 cents to maybe $1.10. Today was actually one of the highest,” he said.

Since it’s a traded commodity, a future is what it actually trades at during the day. When Czarnecki checked Thursday, coffee futures were at $2.45.

“As far as everything goes, it’s been rather awful for coffee places in general,” Czarnecki said.

Czarnecki believes there are many factors contributing to the crisis.

“Labor, crops not yielding because of dry climates or floods, tsunamis anything along those lines, and just logistics in general. A lot of coffee just sitting on boats right now”, he said.

With the higher prices on beans, Czarnecki said places like Havana House are facing a tough situation.

“We still have to make money as well so we’re trying to strike a bit of a balance. It’s just been a little bit difficult,” he said.

The coffee bean crisis doesn’t seem to be stopping customers like Thomas MacGillivray Jahrig from grabbing a drink at Havana House.

“Quality has its price”, he said.

Jahrig has been a customer at Havana House for quite some time. being in the military, he has had many cups of coffee from around the world. He said he truly enjoys the product Havana House is offering.

“There are certain things I enjoy and I’ll pay for them. There’s certainly a top value that I’m willing to pay for something that hasn’t quite been reached yet,” he said.

The Havana House said if they increase prices, it’s typically by 25 cents.