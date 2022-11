LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is alerting drivers of some road closures and restrictions due to flooding.

In Lawrence County, Old Plank Road will be closed between Whitehill Drive and Frazier Lake Drive in Neshannock Township.

Also in Lawrence County, Mt. Herman Church Road, Boak Road, Mill Bridge Road, Eckert Road and Breakneck Bridge Road will be closed between Benjamin Franklin Highway and Frew Mill Road.

For more information, you can check updates at PennDOT’s website.