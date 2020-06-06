Local reverend speaks on Bishop George Murry’s passing

Funeral arrangements have been set for Bishop Murry on June 12 at 1 p.m., but it will be private due to the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Community members continue to remember Bishop George Murry. He died on Friday after a long fight with leukemia.

In April, Bishop Murry was diagnosed with his third bout of cancer.

Earlier this week, he went to a hospital in New York City, where he died Friday morning at the age of 71.

Those who knew him say he was a leader, always putting others first.

“He took and emerged himself in the community, trying to improve and enhance various institutions and places in our community, always having a passion and a commitment to the people. People were never secondary. They were primary. So, whatever he did and however he acted, he always affirmed the humanity of individuals,” said Reverend Lewis Macklin of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Bishop Murry on June 12 at 1 p.m., but it will be private due to the pandemic.