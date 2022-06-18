YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local reunion event is scheduled for all current and former Marines and service members.

The 42nd Annual Marine Corps League Reunion will be from 6 to 10 p.m. August 20 at the Saxon Club, located at 710 S. Meridian Rd.

The event is for those who served with Marine Corps Units during their active or reserve duty time as well as all personnel who are currently members of the Marine Corps League, and their family members.

There will be a silent auction, door prizes, as well as a grand prize giveaway during the dinner.

A guest speaker from Headquarters Marine Corps will also be the guest of honor and provide a presentation on the latest programs impacting today’s U.S. Marine Corps.

A Color Guard ceremony is also planned.

All tickets will be sold in advance and must be paid before August 12. The cost is $35.

For more information or tickets, call Chester Kaschak at 330-533-6084, or fill out the below form and mail it in: