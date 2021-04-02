Local retirement home provides Easter dinners for neighbors

Staff at the Park Vista retirement home reached out to four churches in Youngstown to find people in need of Easter Dinner this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with one local nursing home say the last 13 months have been very tough on all of us and they wanted to give back to their neighborhood.

Recently, staff at the Park Vista retirement home reached out to four churches in Youngstown to find people in need of Easter Dinner this weekend.

Then they put together 40 meals to be delivered.

“We set up a table for donations up in the main lobby and asked staff to bring in donations of canned goods and non-perishables. Through our dietary department and our administration, we ordered the hams,” said Katie Marstellar, a Park Vista case manager.

The staff collected candy and eggs to be delivered with the boxed-meals as well.