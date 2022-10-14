FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues across Florida in the wake of former Hurricane Ian, those performing search and recovery efforts are getting help themselves.

Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She sent images from a recent deployment to the Fort Myers area, which took the brunt of Ian’s devastation.

Wright says she the other members of the Ohio team just returned from several days in the Hurricane zone as “firefighters helping firefighters.”

“There were firefighters that had been on duty for days at a time. They were disconnected from their families. Families were at home, dealing with property damage. Some had complete loss of their home,” said Wright.

Wright says her team members went in support of groups already based in Florida.