Local restaurants use shutdown time for renovation projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Being forced to shut down might not be the ideal situation for most restaurants, but some of them have used this time for renovations.

“We thought this is the perfect opportunity to do it because, in a business like this, you don’t really have much downtime,” said Anne Massullo Sabella from Avalon in downtown Youngstown.

Avalon started renovations in February after a fire next door caused some smoke damage. Instead of tackling more projects in August like they originally planned, they decided to take advantage of this time.

“It actually worked out really well because we were able to shut down and have the entire ceiling of the bar ripped out during all of this,” Sabella said.

Since then, they’ve been painting, tiling and redoing the floors. Sabella said the biggest change has been re-configuring their floor plan.

“So we decided to do some bathroom renovating and the reason we’re doing that is we have an opportunity to incorporate and put another oven in,” Sabella said.

In Struthers, Donavito’s is also taking on some projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been able to replace tiles, we put a new border up throughout the top dining room and in our main dining room,” said Bridgette Donatelli from Donavito’s.

Even the outside space is getting a facelift.

“The material has been removed from the side of the building and we’re adding new brick,” Donatelli said.

Both restaurants say renovations will be finished up in the next few months. Despite being allowed to reopen for dine-in, neither restaurant plans on it.

“I don’t know how it’s feasible that I would even be able to pay my bills with the limited capacity. Realistically, the end of this month we’ll be done and I might drag it out a little longer and do some more painting and things like that,” Sabella said.

“We’re afraid, people are afraid and we just feel like it’s best for us and the employees here willing and able to work just to keep things to a minimum, to know and see what happens in the future,” Donatelli said.