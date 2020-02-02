Local restaurants prepare for Super Bowl

One out of seven Americans are expected to order takeout Sunday, so restaurants were up bright and early preparing for one of their busiest days of the year

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you’re cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s one thing we can all agree on, the Big Game spread. Restaurants across the Valley are busy preparing food in time for kick-off.

“A little more hectic on the big game day. More preparations as far as wings and pizza dough. We probably double our dough that we make on the big game day,” said Frank Lellio of Belleria Pizza in Struthers.

Stephen Csernk at Cocca’s Pizza in Boardman also sees an increase in preparation for the Super Bowl.

“There is a lot of prep work that goes into this day. It’s a lot of making pizzas ahead of time because most of the day comes within a three hour period,” said Csernk.

“About 7 a.m. our dough people are here, our cooks are here getting everything prepared probably a good two hours ahead of time than normal,” said Lellio.

Americans are expected to chow down on close to 1.5 billion chicken wings. Add the pizza, chips and dip and desserts and that’s quite a big game spread.

“Probably about 350 to 400 pounds of wings that are being prepared, so it’s a little more hectic back in the kitchen on days like today,” said Lellio.

Some restaurants say they even started taking orders last week, but despite the craziness that comes with preparing food for the big game each restaurant is organized and has a method behind their preparedness.

“It’s very, very organized and very, very smooth for us, but we have a certain way and a method for doing everything. So basically people call ahead of time for their orders because they know that we are super, super busy. We end up getting them all made, all on racks and we get them all organized by certain times and they all go into the ovens that way,” said Csernk.

Lellio is similarly organized for game day.

“They know what to expect and they work so well together. That’s the key on more hectic days like this. They know how to work together and they know how to cover each other,” Lellio said.