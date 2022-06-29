GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard tradition is writing a new chapter.

The Black Horse Tavern and Grille has been around since the 19th Century. It moved in 1929 to a building on the corner of West Liberty Street and North Market Street.

The new owners have been best friends since childhood.

Their spin has been to put new sandwiches on the menu, salads and have more local entertainment.

“So we’re celebrating because we just purchased the Black Horse from the previous owner and we’re trying to make it something better and new for the community,” said bar manager Kayla Spagnoletta.

The Black Horse also has a Burger Night, a Trivia Night and a night for Name that Tune.