WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this month, Cafe 422 in Warren is doing its part to help those impacted by the disaster.

The restaurant will be hosting a benefit event from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 27. Tickets are $20 dollars each, which includes dinner and the option to participate in a Chinese auction. All proceeds raised will be donated toward the earthquake relief efforts.

Café 422 will send the funds raised to The Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform.

The owner, Serdar Dede, told First News he was born and raised in Turkey, so this cause is near and dear to his heart.

“Our Valley … When things like this happen, we all get together to help other people. This fundraiser is very important to me,” Dede said.

Tickets for the benefit can be purchased at both Cafe 422 locations, Candywood Wine Cellar in Vienna, The Living Room Tavern in Howland, Station Square in Liberty, Sharon Hot Dog Shoppe in Sharon, Pa., The Kabob House in Boardman, or at the door the day of the event.

If you can’t attend the benefit but would still like to show your support, visit Cafe 422’s Facebook page for information on how to donate.